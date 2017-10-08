All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu

Sathyanarayana, DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 8 2017, 18:07 IST

High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami's government. PTI File Photo

All eyes will be on the Madras High Court on Wednesday when it is likely to give its verdict on the disqualification of rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran as well as Opposition DMK's petition seeking floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami's government.



In addition, DMK's plea, seeking to convey the assembly to hold the trust vote of Palaniswami's government. is expected to be taken up by the court.



Justice K Ravichandrababu, who was hearing both the petitions, on October 4 adjourned the case till Monday after a marathon hearing.



Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, who argued that the legislators were only against Palaniswami's government and not switched to another party, sought more time to complete his contentions.



The Justice also made it clear that when the petitions come for hearing on October 9, no one should seek more time with regard to the case.



Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Assembly speaker asked the court to first hear DMK's plea seeking floor test in the House. However, the court said it will hear the floor test

petition only after MLA's disqualification case is over.



Palaniswami and Dhinakaran group is expected to move Supreme court if Monday's verdict goes against them.



The Mondy court's verdict assumes significant as the entire Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor Banwarilal Purohit to find a solution to the current political crisis prevailing in the State.