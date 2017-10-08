Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 6:24 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu

All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu

Sathyanarayana, DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 8 2017, 18:07 IST
High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami's government. PTI File Photo

High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami's government. PTI File Photo

All eyes will be on the Madras High Court on Wednesday when it is likely to give its verdict on the disqualification of rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran as well as Opposition DMK's petition seeking floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami's government.

In addition, DMK's plea, seeking to convey the assembly to hold the trust vote of Palaniswami's government. is expected to be taken up by the court.

Justice K Ravichandrababu, who was hearing both the petitions, on October 4 adjourned the case till Monday after a marathon hearing.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, who argued that the legislators were only against Palaniswami's government and not switched to another party, sought more time to complete his contentions.

The Justice also made it clear that when the petitions come for hearing on October 9, no one should seek more time with regard to the case.

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Assembly speaker asked the court to first hear DMK's plea seeking floor test in the House. However, the court said it will hear the floor test
petition only after MLA's disqualification case is over.

Palaniswami and Dhinakaran group is expected to move Supreme court if Monday's verdict goes against them.

The Mondy court's verdict assumes significant as the entire Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor Banwarilal Purohit to find a solution to the current political crisis prevailing in the State.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.