Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 8:09 PM IST
  Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Oppn demands probe into allegations against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Rahul's Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Railways asks officials to slug it out - at home and at work      Visiting birth place, Modi remembers "venom" he faced since 2001      Prepared to fight at short notice: Air Force chief Dhanoa      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » International » Man arrested in London car collision released

Man arrested in London car collision released

Press Trust of India, London, Oct 8 2017, 18:21 IST
Eleven people were found at the scene with varying but non-life threatening injuries and nine of them were taken to hospital for treatment. Reuters file photo.

Eleven people were found at the scene with varying but non-life threatening injuries and nine of them were taken to hospital for treatment. Reuters file photo.

A 47-year-old man arrested at the scene of a car collision near Natural History Museum in central London has been released pending investigation, Scotland Yard said today.

The Metropolitan Police had confirmed the incident, which injured 11 people, as a "road traffic collision" and not terrorist related soon after it created panic in the busy tourist spot in the British capital.

"Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.

Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I'd like to thank those who came to assist the injured. Thankfully there are no serious injuries with the majority now discharged from hospital, said Detective Constable Darren Case from the Met Police Roads and Transport Policing Command.

He also made an appeal for eyewitness in the area who saw what happened, or who have any pictures or moving footage that could help police gain a greater understanding of what happened.

Eleven people were found at the scene with varying but non-life threatening injuries and nine of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

This included the driver of the car involved, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her thanks to first responders and members of the public, adding: "My thoughts are with the injured."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted soon after the incident yesterday: "For Londoners and visitors planning to visit our excellent museums and attractions in the area, please be assured they will be open as usual tomorrow [Sunday]."

Besides the Natural History Museum, the Exhibition Road area is also home to the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The current terror threat in the UK is at "severe" - the second highest level - meaning an attack is highly likely.

The incident caused concern due to a recent string of terror attacks involving car collisions by Islamic State (ISIS) linked terrorists across Europe.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.