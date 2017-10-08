Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 9:36 PM IST
  Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Oppn demands probe into allegations against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Rahul's Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Railways asks officials to slug it out - at home and at work      Visiting birth place, Modi remembers "venom" he faced since 2001      Prepared to fight at short notice: Air Force chief Dhanoa      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » PM launches 'Intensified Mission Indradhanush'

PM launches 'Intensified Mission Indradhanush'

Press Trust of India, Vadnagar, Oct 8 2017, 19:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Intensive Indradhanush Misssion' campaign for the vaccination of children at a public meeting in his hometown Vadnagar on Sunday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani are also seen. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Intensive Indradhanush Misssion' campaign for the vaccination of children at a public meeting in his hometown Vadnagar on Sunday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani are also seen. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an intensive immunisation drive from Gujarat's Vadnagar today, saying no child should suffer from any vaccine-preventable disease.

Through the 'Intensified Mission Indradhanush' or IMI, the government aims to reach every child below the age of two years and pregnant women still uncovered under the routine immunisation programme, an official statement said.

Under the IMI, a seven-day immunisation drive will be conducted each month from now till January 2018 in 173 districts and 17 cities, the statement said. These districts include 52 in eight northeastern states and 121 in 16 other states, it added.

The programme will cover low performing areas in the selected districts and cities.

"Let no child suffer from any vaccine-preventable disease," Modi said while launching the programme.

The prime minister was on a two-day visit to Gujarat. On the second day of his visit, he held a roadshow today at Vadnagar, his birthplace, in Mehsana district, where a large number of people queued up along the route to greet him.

The programme will focus on improving immunisation coverage in the districts and cities to ensure 90 percent coverage for full immunisation by December 2018 instead of 2020, the statement said.

At the function, the prime minister also inaugurated the GMERS Medical College, Vadnagar, and launched the Innovative Mobile Phone Technology for Community Health Operation (ImTeCHO) for improving coverage of community-based maternal, neonatal and infant health services.

The GMERS Medical College serves nearly 400-500 outdoor patients and 80-100 indoor patients daily.

Modi also lauded several healthcare initiatives of the government. "Regulating the prices of stents has immensely helped a large section of the country by reducing the cost of healthcare in the middle-income group and poor families," he said.

He expressed satisfaction at the success of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan under which private doctors volunteer to provide free ANC services to pregnant women on the 9th day of every month, alongside government doctors.

The IMI programme is supported by 12 ministries and departments and would be monitored by the Cabinet Secretary at the national level, the statement said.

Speaking during the function, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said improving the health of the children is amongst the top priorities of the government.

He informed that in four phases, the Mission Indradhanush has reached to more than 2.53 crore children and 68 lakh pregnant women in the country.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.