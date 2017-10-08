Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 8:09 PM IST
  Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Oppn demands probe into allegations against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Rahul's Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Railways asks officials to slug it out - at home and at work      Visiting birth place, Modi remembers "venom" he faced since 2001      Prepared to fight at short notice: Air Force chief Dhanoa      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » Akhilesh meets Mulayam after getting re-elected as SP chief

Akhilesh meets Mulayam after getting re-elected as SP chief

Press Trust of India, Lucknow, Oct 8 2017, 19:58 IST
Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had invited his father to SP's Agra convention where om October 5 he was re-elected party president. PTI file photo.

Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had invited his father to SP's Agra convention where om October 5 he was re-elected party president. PTI file photo.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and sought blessings after being re-elected to the top party post at the Agra convention earlier this week.

Akhilesh Yadav drove over to his father's house to take his blessings, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said. The father and son were together for over half an hour, he said.

Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had invited his father to SP's Agra convention where om October 5 he was re-elected party president.

However, Mulayam Singh Yadav alongwith brother Shivpal Yadav had skipped the event.

The SP has witnessed a feud between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav and party workers have been hoping for a reconciliation. During the Agra convention also, speaker after speaker had referred to Mulayam Singh Yadav's absence from the venue.

Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had also spoken to each other on the phone before the latter was re-elected as SP chief.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.