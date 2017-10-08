Akhilesh meets Mulayam after getting re-elected as SP chief

Press Trust of India, Lucknow, Oct 8 2017, 19:58 IST

Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had invited his father to SP's Agra convention where om October 5 he was re-elected party president. PTI file photo.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and sought blessings after being re-elected to the top party post at the Agra convention earlier this week.



Akhilesh Yadav drove over to his father's house to take his blessings, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said. The father and son were together for over half an hour, he said.



Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had invited his father to SP's Agra convention where om October 5 he was re-elected party president.



However, Mulayam Singh Yadav alongwith brother Shivpal Yadav had skipped the event.



The SP has witnessed a feud between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav and party workers have been hoping for a reconciliation. During the Agra convention also, speaker after speaker had referred to Mulayam Singh Yadav's absence from the venue.



Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had also spoken to each other on the phone before the latter was re-elected as SP chief.