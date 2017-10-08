Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 9:36 PM IST
  Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Oppn demands probe into allegations against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      All eyes on Madras High court as political crisis to reach climax in Tamil Nadu      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Rahul's Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Railways asks officials to slug it out - at home and at work      Visiting birth place, Modi remembers "venom" he faced since 2001      Prepared to fight at short notice: Air Force chief Dhanoa      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » International » China urges India to abide by 'historic treaty' on border

China urges India to abide by 'historic treaty' on border

Press Trust of India, Beijing, Oct 8 2017, 20:27 IST
The Chinese issued the statement in response to Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the Nathu La outpost. In photo: Nirmala Sitharaman acknowedges Chinese troops as they take photographs of her at the Nathu La outpost.

The Chinese issued the statement in response to Nirmala Sitharaman visiting the Nathu La outpost. In photo: Nirmala Sitharaman acknowedges Chinese troops as they take photographs of her at the Nathu La outpost.

China today referred to the 1890 UK-China treaty which it claims demarcated the Sikkim sector of the Sino-Indian border as it urged New Delhi to abide by its provisions, a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden visit to the Nathu La post.

Reacting to Sitharaman's visit to the area, the Chinese foreign ministry today said: "the Sikkim section of the China-India border has been demarcated by the historical boundary".

"It is the best testimony to this fact. We urge the Indian side to face the facts, abide by the provisions of the historic boundary treaty and the relevant agreement of the parties, and work together with the Chinese side to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said in a written response to PTI, to a query about Sitharaman's visit.

The ministry did not directly name the 1890 Britain-China treaty which Beijing often referred to during the Dokalam standoff stating that it has defined the Sikkim section of the boundary with Tibet, therefore the border in that area has been settled.

Sitharaman yesterday visited the Nathu La area on the Sino-Indian border and interacted with Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials.

Nathu La is the last post separating the border between the Sikkim on the Indian side and Tibet on the Chinese side. Sitharaman's trip was the first high-level visit to the area after the 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Dokalam in the Sikkim sector of the border which ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement between India and China.

Of the 3,488-km India-China border which stretches from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. The two
sides have so far held 19 rounds of Special Representatives' talks to resolve the dispute.

The Dokalam standoff began on June 16 over the PLA's plans to build a road in the area claimed by Bhutan after which Indian troops intervened to stop the construction as it posed a security risk to the 'Chicken's Neck' - the narrow corridor connecting India with its northeastern states.

China, which earlier opened the Nathu La route for Indian pilgrims to visit Kailash and Manasarovar, closed it after the Dokalam standoff and is yet to reopen it.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.