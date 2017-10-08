Sasikala's husband is still critical

R Sathyanarayana, DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 8 2017, 20:47 IST

Sasikala is currently with her husband, who is critical following the transplants. DH file photo.

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan is still critical in the hospital after he underwent liver and kidney transplantation recently.



According to Director, Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation Dr K Illankumaran here, the 74-year old Natarajan was admitted at liver intensive care unit under with worsening liver and kidney failure besides lung congestion.



He underwent liver and kidney transplantation on October 4. Considering his age-associated co-morbidities patient's condition was stable during the surgery and he was recovering well in the liver intensive care unit.



"He is awake and oriented and he is on ventilator support through a tracheotomy, which has been performed on Friday", the hospital sources said adding "as in any other combined liver and kidney transplant surgeries, his condition will be critical for the next few days".



Meanwhile, Sasikala, who came out in parole from Bengaluru prison on Friday, saw her husband in the hospital on Sunday too. Karnataka prisons department had granted a five-day parole for Sasikala to meet her ailing husband Natarajan.

