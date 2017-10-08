Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad and Telangana

JBS Umandh, DH News Service, Hyderabad, Oct 8 2017, 20:52 IST

A bus lies half-sunk as two men try to drag a scooter amidst floods caused by heavy rains. DH photo.

Under the influence of low-pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh and associated upper air cyclonic circulation over Telangana and across Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka Rain occurred at many places over Telangana. Parts of Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Medak districts received heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday.



In Koheda block of Siddipet, three people died due to lightning. In Teegalagutta village a Ponnala Ealiah and his wife Bharatamma died when they were out in the fields while it was raining. Challa Mahender Reddy of Sri Ramulapalli of the same block died in similar conditions. In Hyderabad, one boy Mohammad Altaf was washed away while walking in a flooded street in the old city and the GHMC teams are trying to locate him.



Meanwhile, low lying areas of Osmania campus, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mallapur and Hayatnagar including parts of the national highway linking Hyderabad to Vijayawada were flooded with rainwater. Many low laying underpasses and bridges flooded hitting normal life.

