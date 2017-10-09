Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 2:05 AM IST
You are here: Home » City » Woman falls off bike on bad road, run over by truck

Woman falls off bike on bad road, run over by truck

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 9 2017, 1:03 IST
The spot at Nayandanahalli bus stand junction in Bengaluru where Radha (inset) died on Sunday. DH Photo /S K Dinesh

The spot at Nayandanahalli bus stand junction in Bengaluru where Radha (inset) died on Sunday. DH Photo /S K Dinesh

A woman riding pillion was killed on the spot and the rider injured after they fell off their two-wheeler while trying to negotiate a pothole-ridden road at Pantharapalya near Nayandanhalli on Sunday morning.

The woman was run over by an oncoming truck.

The victims have been identified as Radha (47), a native of Ramanagara, and her nephew Ravi Kumar (24). The Byatarayanapura traffic police have arrested truck driver Ramesh and seized the vehicle.

Last week, a deadly pothole on BGS flyover on the busy Mysuru Road claimed the lives of a couple and left their six-year-old granddaughter injured.

Radha was residing in Shyampura near DJ Halli with her husband Anjanappa and three children.

According to the police, Radha and Kumar were going to Ramanagara to meet a relative on Sunday. Around 10.30 am, they were travelling on the flyover near Pantharapalya. The stretch, which is full of potholes, has become unmotorable following heavy downpour.

“While trying to negotiate abad road, Ravi took a right turn. Atthe same time, a truck loaded with bricks and headingtowards Rajarajeshwari Nagar hit the bike. Radha slipped and fell off the vehicle inthe middle of the road. She came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot.

Ravi sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital,” a police officer said.

Thedriver tried to fleefrom the scene, but passersby caught hold of Rameshand thrashed him, and handed him over to the police. He has been booked under relevant sections for causing death and injuriesdue torash and negligent driving.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.