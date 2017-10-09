Woman falls off bike on bad road, run over by truck

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 9 2017, 1:03 IST

The spot at Nayandanahalli bus stand junction in Bengaluru where Radha (inset) died on Sunday. DH Photo /S K Dinesh

A woman riding pillion was killed on the spot and the rider injured after they fell off their two-wheeler while trying to negotiate a pothole-ridden road at Pantharapalya near Nayandanhalli on Sunday morning.



The woman was run over by an oncoming truck.



The victims have been identified as Radha (47), a native of Ramanagara, and her nephew Ravi Kumar (24). The Byatarayanapura traffic police have arrested truck driver Ramesh and seized the vehicle.



Last week, a deadly pothole on BGS flyover on the busy Mysuru Road claimed the lives of a couple and left their six-year-old granddaughter injured.



Radha was residing in Shyampura near DJ Halli with her husband Anjanappa and three children.



According to the police, Radha and Kumar were going to Ramanagara to meet a relative on Sunday. Around 10.30 am, they were travelling on the flyover near Pantharapalya. The stretch, which is full of potholes, has become unmotorable following heavy downpour.



“While trying to negotiate abad road, Ravi took a right turn. Atthe same time, a truck loaded with bricks and headingtowards Rajarajeshwari Nagar hit the bike. Radha slipped and fell off the vehicle inthe middle of the road. She came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot.



Ravi sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital,” a police officer said.



Thedriver tried to fleefrom the scene, but passersby caught hold of Rameshand thrashed him, and handed him over to the police. He has been booked under relevant sections for causing death and injuriesdue torash and negligent driving.