Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 2:05 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Prez launches Rs 100-crore drinking water project

Prez launches Rs 100-crore drinking water project

DH News Service, Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 2017, 1:35 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind speaks at the unveiling of the Amrita Clean Water Initiatives for Rural India at Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Amritapuri, Kerala on Sunday. Amritanandamayi is also seen. PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind speaks at the unveiling of the Amrita Clean Water Initiatives for Rural India at Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Amritapuri, Kerala on Sunday. Amritanandamayi is also seen. PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday launched a Rs 100-crore project by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math aimed at providing clean drinking water to 10 million people in 5,000 villages across the country.

Kovind, on his first visit to Kerala as President, inaugurated the Jivamritam filtration systems at the Math’s headquarters at Vallikkavu in Kollam district, as part of Mata Amritanandamayi’s 64th birthday celebrations.

Speaking in the presence of the spiritual leader, the President lauded Kerala’s tradition of spiritualism and social reform defined by the likes of Adi Shankaracharya, Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali.“Kerala’s spiritual consciousness is well beyond faith and religious distinctions,” he said.

According to the Math, each Jivamritam system is capable of addressing daily drinking-water needs of about 400 five-member families.

It proposes to deploy all 5,000 filtration systems within a year. The President said such initiatives helped in building “a better society and a happier nation”.

Earlier, Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the President on his arrival at Thiruvananthapuram.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.