SC bans sale of firecrackers before Diwali

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 1:05 IST

Diwali is on October 19 and the order effectively means that no firecrackers will be available for purchase before the festival.

The Supreme Court on Monday banned sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region just days before Diwali, saying the air quality deteriorated abysmally and alarmingly last year.



A three-judge bench presided over by Justice A K Sikri restored the November 11, 2016 order suspending the licences for sale of firecrackers in retail or wholesale, saying it “should be given one chance to test itself” to see if there would be a positive effect of this, particularly during Diwali.



The order was passed on a plea by Arjun Gopal and two others, the kids, who approached the court, citing poor air quality in the city.



“In so far as adverse effects of burning of crackers during Diwali are concerned, those have been witnessed year after year. The air quality deteriorates abysmally and alarmingly and the city chokes thereby. It leads to closing the schools and the authorities are compelled to take various measures on emergent basis, when faced with “health emergency” situation. This very situation had occurred on the very next morning after Diwali in the year 2016,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay Manohar Sapre and Ashok Bhushan, noted.



The court noted bursting of fire crackers during Diwali in 2016 had shot up particular matter levels by three times, making Delhi the worst city in the world, insofar as air pollution is concerned.



“There is virtually a consensus in the society that crackers should not be burnt during Diwali, which can be celebrated with equal fervour by various other means as well. Irony is that when causes are brought in the Court, there is resistance from certain quarters. It cannot be denied that there are adequate statutory provisions, aid whereof can be taken to ban the sale of these crackers.



It is one of the functions of the judges, in a democracy, to bridge the gap between law and the society. Here, fortunately, there is no such gap and the Court is only become facilitator in invoking the law to fulfill the need of the society,” the bench said.



The court said its the judgment of September 12 lifting ban from sale of crackers should be made effective only from November 1, 2017.