Monday 09 October 2017
HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property

Sathyanarayana, DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 9 2017, 14:22 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to AIADMK government on a petition filed by late Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa against its decision to convert former chief minister multi-crore Poes residence in the city into a memorial.

Deepa Jayakumar in her petition said that she and her brother J Deepak were the heirs to Jayalalithaa's properties under under the Hindu Succession Act of 1956. She also contended that government took the decision to convert Jayalalithaa's "Vedha Nilayam" house in Chennai into a memorial without consulting her.

Deepa claimed that her paternal grandmother Vedavalli alias Sandhya had bought properties in and around Chennai and died in 1971. She said, therefore, her son Jayakumar and daughter Jayalalithaa lived at Poes residence. "Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 leaving me and my brother as second class legal heirs to succeed my aunt's entire estate, which includes Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden", Deepa further claimed.

Stating that she moved the court since the government had not considered her representation demanding to refrain from interfering with her right over the properties. When Deepa's petition came up for hearing, Justice K Ravichandrabaabu ordered notice to chief secretary and concern authorities and posted the case to October 23 for further hearing.
