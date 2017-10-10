Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
Cong-BJP trade barbs over media reports

DH News Service, Lucknow/New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 1:24 IST
Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest in Lucknow on Monday. PTI

The Congress and BJP leaders on Monday engaged in a bitter verbal duel over media reports related to BJP president Amit Shah’s son.

While Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar said the report reflected how the “beta (son) model” had “expanded” in the country, BJP leader and state minister Siddharth Nath Singh hit back, saying the Congress should explain the “damad (son-in-law) model”, in reference to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra.

The BJP leader rejected the allegations and launched a counter attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who had cornered Prime
Minister Narendra Modi after the media reports were released.

“The Congress does not understand the difference between turnover and profit,” Siddharth said.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers burnt effigies of Shah and his son Jay near the state party headquarters in Lucknow.

Incidentally, Shah will be arriving in Lucknow on Tuesday on a day-long visit, during which he is expected to visit Rahul’s Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi and address a public meeting. It remains to be seen if he will speak on the media reports related to his son’s business.

In New Delhi, the Congress demanded that Modi set up a commission of inquiry comprising two sitting Supreme Court judges and ask Shah to step aside as BJP president to ensure a fair investigation into the allegations against his son. “Amit Shah should follow the rich traditions of the BJP and step aside as L K Advani, Bangaru Laxman and Nitin Gadkari had done when allegations of financial impropriety were levelled against them,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters here.

Sharma also sought to link the closing down of commodity trading business by Jay to demonetisation.

“It is intriguing that the company closed down its operations just four weeks before the note ban was announced,” he said.
