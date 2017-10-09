Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 3:51 PM IST
  Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Sensex opens with gains, Nifty trades positive too      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » CPI(M) has 'anti-national' thoughts: Rijiju on day 2 of 'Jan Raksha Yatra'

CPI(M) has 'anti-national' thoughts: Rijiju on day 2 of 'Jan Raksha Yatra'

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 9 2017, 14:53 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said the kind of political violence the Left allegedly indulged in 'could not be tolerated' in a democracy and accused the CPI(M) of harbouring 'anti-national' thoughts.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said the kind of political violence the Left allegedly indulged in 'could not be tolerated' in a democracy and accused the CPI(M) of harbouring 'anti-national' thoughts.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said the kind of political violence the Left allegedly indulged in "could not be tolerated" in a democracy and accused the CPI(M) of harbouring "anti-national" thoughts.

Rijiju was speaking at the Delhi leg of 'Jan Raksha Yatra', an ongoing campaign to highlight the "Left's atrocities" in Kerala, which was also attended by Union minister V K Singh.

"The only answer to political killings in Kerala carried out by the Left is to make people aware. The Left attempts to intimidate people through such killings but we do not fear such tactics," Singh alleged.

Rijiju claimed had the Congress been at the Centre, President's rule would have been imposed in Kerala, but the BJP was fighting the Left through "democratic means".

Scores of workers from the CPI(M) and the BJP/RSS have been killed in the coastal state in the recent years due to an intense turf war between the two sides and the fight has only escalated with a saffron overdrive to make inroads into traditional Left bastions.

"This is time for action. We will not let forces against our country to survive for long. The CPI(M) has anti-national thoughts. We are BJP workers and have survived difficult conditions," he said.

Later, speaking on the sidelines, he said in a democracy like India, violence cannot be tolerated and that the communists would not have their way anymore.

After the leaders spoke, hundreds of BJP workers carried out a 'shava yatra' (symbolic funeral procession) from central Delhi's Mahadev Road to the CPI(M) office at Bhai Vir Singh Marg.

Police dispersed the protesters using water cannon.

Launching the Delhi leg of the campaign yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah had alleged that the "politics of violence" was in the nature of communists and asserted that no amount of intimidation could stop the BJP's rise in the state.

Shah had started the 'Jan Raksha Yatra' from Kerala's Kannur district on October 3 as part of the BJP's efforts to expand its base in the Left citadel.

The campaign would conclude on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram and would likely be attended by a number of senior BJP leaders.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.