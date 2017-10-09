Heavy rains batter West Bengal, flights affected

Dipankar Bose, Kolkata, DH News Service Oct 9 2017, 14:53 IST

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the southern districts of West Bengal including the metropolis since late last night and continued on Monday with the Met department forecasting more downpour and strong winds till tomorrow.



The Incessant rains and squally winds affected life in the city as traffic on several major thoroughfares were badly affected due to waterlogging and uprooted trees.



Sources in the NSCB International Airport said, inclement weather has forced authorities to divert 26 flights enroute Kolkata.



Departures were also affected as flights were delayed due to heavy rains and some waterlogging in parts of the runways, they said.



The local weather office said, a deep depression has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.



“The depression was lying centred about 50 km southeast of Kolkata at 5.30 am today and is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensifying further in the next 24 hours," the Met department said.



A senior Met department official said, the deep depression is likely to bring rains across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and east Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places till Wednesday noon.



The weather office said, wind gusts reached 45 to 55 km per hour since last night along the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts with very rough seas.



Gusts of over 65 km per hour was also likely in these areas with wind speed of upto 50 kms over interior areas of Gangetic West Bengal, they said adding, fishermen have been asked to stay away from seas.



Suburban and long distance train services of both Eastern and South Eastern Railways were slightly affected in the morning due to the rains. ER spokesman R N Mahapatra and SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said all senior officials were monitoring train running from both Howrah and Sealdah as well as Kolkata terminal stations.



