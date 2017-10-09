Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
Rahul takes a dig at PM for rising fortunes of firm owned by Amit Shah's son

Sunil Raghu, Ahmedabad, DH News Service Oct 9 2017, 18:31 IST
'Modiji, ...Did you act as a watchman or were you a partner? Please say something,' Gandhi said on Twitter. PTI file photo

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of crony capitalism and also hit out at the BJP president Amit Shah over allegations about his son’s business fortunes that soared under NDA government.

"When it comes to helping, they (NDA) help a handful of industrialists. For 10-12 years, Amit Shah's son's company had nothing but started earning only after 2014. 'Ajeeb duniya hain' (It's a strange world). He (Amit Shah’s son Jay) started with Rs 50,000 and in a matter of few months it jumped to Rs 80 crore. This is 'Start Up India', 'Make in India'," Rahul said mocking the Prime Minister's pet schemes.

Rahul repeated this allegations at multiple public gatherings in Central Gujarat, where he arrived for his three-day tour of the region on the lines of earlier three-day visit to Saurashtra region about 10 days ago. “Please complete my sentence, 'Na khaunga, Na khaney dunga (Neither would I indulge in corruption, nor shall I allow anyone else to indulge in corruption). He said that he did not want to be a PM but a chowkidar. Now where is this chowkidar? Where has he run away? This is the truth of Gujarat,” Rahul said interacting with a cheering crowds at Nadiad, the birthplace of Sardar Patel.

Later, the Congress Vice President visited the home of Sardar Patel in Karamsad and garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Sardar Patel, who was born at his maternal uncle's home in Nadiad, belonged to Karamsad situated nearby.

Rahul began his second phase of campaign in poll-bound Gujarat by visiting historic 250-year-old Santram Temple in Nadiad, on the lines of his first visit in Saurashtra that he had begun by offering prayers at ancient Dwarkadheesh temple of Lord Krishna. Rahul was in an interactive mode while talking to the crowd, showering flying kisses at the crowd, breaking the security protocol to mingle with the crowds and even taking selfies at places. Enthusiastic crowds welcomed Rahul in the region that is generally considered to be a Congress stronghold but has seen fortunes swing a little towards BJP in recent history.

To counter, Rahul quoted former PM Vajpayee on Congress development record over seven decades. “Vajpayee ji said in the Parliament that Congress has done a lot for development of the nation."

He also took a dig at PM’s promise of providing two crore jobs every year, stating that while China provides for 50,000 new jobs daily, in India it is only 450. "He had said that his is 56-inch chest and that he alone will provide employment. No one need to do anything...Modi ji must accept that he has failed,” Rahul added.
