Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 5:13 PM IST
  Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » Top Jaish commander Umer Khalid killed in encounter in J-K

Top Jaish commander Umer Khalid killed in encounter in J-K

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Oct 9 2017, 16:00 IST
Khalid, who is a Pakistani national, had been operational in the area for last two to three years and was also instrumental in arranging recruits for the terror outfit, police said. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

Khalid, who is a Pakistani national, had been operational in the area for last two to three years and was also instrumental in arranging recruits for the terror outfit, police said. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

In a breakthrough, a joint team of security forces today killed top Jaish-e-Mohammed militant commander Umer Khalid in Ladoora area of North Kashmir, police said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid said it was a major breakthrough for the security forces as the militant was involved in many attacks on security camps in North Kashmir as well as targeting policemen in particular.

"He was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operation Group, local police, the CRPF and the Army," he said.

Khalid, who is a Pakistani national, had been operational in the area for last two to three years and was also instrumental in arranging recruits for the terror outfit, police said.

He had recently carried out an attack on a Special Police Officer and his seven-year-old son at Handwara, they said and added that Khalid was a A++ category top ranking terrorist and carried a cash reward of nearly Rs 7 lakh.

Giving details of the encounter, the police said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ladoora area following information about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into a gun battle when the militants opened fire on the search party, the police said, adding more troops were rushed to the area to prevent the militants from escaping.

The Jaish commander was killed in the encounter, they said.

The police is also probing his role in the recent attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed on BSF battalion headquarters near high-security Srinagar airport and attack on the District Police Lines at Pulwama.

It is expected that he was a part of the conspiracy behind these dastardly attacks, the police said.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.