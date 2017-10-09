Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
FSL report suspicious: Shettar

DH News Service, Hubballi, Oct 9 2017, 16:25 IST
Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar. DH file photo

Raising question about the reliability of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report which confirmed the voice of State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa and Union minister Ananth Kumar in a video clip in which they were heard discussing about the payment of kickback to the high-command, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar stated that the FSL report was obtained in just 20 days that included several holidays.

“Home Department advisor Kempaiah, Bengaluru Police Commissioner M N Reddy and chief minister’s principal secretary L K Atheeq are suspected to be involved in getting such a report from the FSL, as part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political vendetta, who wants to get Mr Yeddyurappa arrested at any cost,” Mr Shettar said.

He told media persons here on Monday that the entire CD of the programme in which Mr Yeddyurappa and Mr Ananth Kumar participated should be probed, as the video clip provided by the Congress leaders is a doctored one.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has not yet initiated probe on the complaint filed by the BJP, against ministers and others for fabricating false evidence in this case.

The CID gave clean chit to minister K J George in DySP M K Ganapathy suicide case, without getting the FSL report during a 40-day probe, while the FSL report obtained so fast in this case is suspicious,” he said.

Though a total of 28 cases against Mr Siddaramaiah and his family members are filed with the ACB, only cases against Opposition leaders are taken up immediately, due to political vengeance of Mr Siddaramaiah. A false case was filed against me also, after I unearthed Arkavathy Layout denotifaction case, Mr Shettar charged.

If Mr Siddaramaiah has no role in Arkavathy Layout case, why Kempanna Commission report is not disclosed? We will demand to table it before the Legislative Assembly in the next session, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

