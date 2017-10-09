Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 5:13 PM IST
  Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » Sharad Yadav's national council meeting illegal: JD(U)

Sharad Yadav's national council meeting illegal: JD(U)

Press Trust of India, Patna, Oct 9 2017, 16:34 IST
The party also questioned Yadav's claim that 500 members of the national council had attended the meeting. PTI file photo.

The party also questioned Yadav's claim that 500 members of the national council had attended the meeting. PTI file photo.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) today said a national council meeting held by rebel party leader Sharad Yadav was "illegal" as he did not have the right to convene it in view of a recent Election Commission decision.

Party leader in Rajya Sabha and national general secretary R C P Singh said he had come to know about the meeting in Delhi yesterday through newspapers.

"Sharad Yadav cannot convene or hold a meeting of the party's national council as the Election Commission has dismissed twice his plea for the allotment of party name and symbol to his faction," Singh told reporters here.

The poll panel had recently refused to consider his plea on the grounds that it lacked supporting documents such as affidavits, he added.

The party also questioned Yadav's claim that 500 members of the national council had attended the meeting.

"Sharad Yadav has claimed that 500 members of the national council participated in yesterday's meeting but the fact remains otherwise," Singh said.

The list of the members of the national council which Yadav was referring to was a fake one, Singh said.

"The list ... expired in 2015 with the election of a new president. Besides, Yadav does not have any support in the party's legislative wing," he said.

The term of the previous national council had expired in 2015 with the election of Nitish Kumar as the new president at the party's Rajgir session in November 2016, he said.

Stating that the EC had rejected Yadav's plea for allotment of the party name and symbol to his faction twice on September 12 and September 27, 2017, the senior JD(U) leader asked how Yadav could claim to have the support of 500 members of the national council, when its current strength was 194.

Giving the break-up of the 194 members of the council, Singh said 103 members were from Bihar, followed by 35 from Kerala, 31 from Jharkhand, 23 from Jammu and Kashmir and 2 from Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

Stating that the EC recognises the majority in the national council and legislative wing while deciding the claim of a particular person staking a claim to a party name and symbol, Singh dared Yadav to tell the people and the EC how many of the 194 national council members supported him.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.