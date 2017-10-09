Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 6:54 PM IST
  No intention to change names of BHU, AMU: Javadekar      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft

Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 9 2017, 18:08 IST
A video has surfaced in which Ahmed, who is tied to a pole, can be seen being thrashed by Kumar and some other with sticks. Screen Grab

A video has surfaced in which Ahmed, who is tied to a pole, can be seen being thrashed by Kumar and some other with sticks. Screen Grab

A video has surfaced showing a man, believed to be a Nigerian, tied to a pole and being beaten up with sticks by a group of men after he allegedly attempted to burgle their house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

A senior police official said the incident took place on September 24 and the man, who told the police that his name was Ahmed, was arrested. He was in jail.

The police said the men had earlier claimed that Ahmed had sustained injuries after he slipped while trying to make an escape.

Krishna Kumar (54), a resident of Savitri Nagar, had claimed that the man broke into his house and tried to steal valuables from the almirah kept in his room, the police said.

On hearing noises, he woke up and tried to catch hold of Ahmed but he tried to flee using the stairs, they added.

However, he fell down, following which the police were informed and Ahmed was arrested, Kumar claimed.

A video has surfaced in which Ahmed, who is tied to a pole, can be seen being thrashed by Kumar and some other with sticks.

A senior police officer said even though Ahmed had injuries, they were suspected to be because of the fall from the stairs but with the video surfacing now, they were probing the matter.

The officer said Ahmed had claimed that he belongs to Nigeria but did not furnish any documents that could help establish his identity.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.