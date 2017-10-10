Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
Shah's son files defamation suit

DH News Service, Ahmedabad, Oct 10 2017, 1:16 IST

Jay's biz boom: Firm's profits grew after BJP came to power

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi ordered a court inquiry into the matter under CrPC section 302. Screengrab of the The Wire story.

BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay on Monday filed a defamation affidavit in the metropolitan court here against ‘The Wire’ for publishing a “defamatory” article against him.

Seven people, including the writer of the article, editors and proprietors of the media website, have been named in the affidavit.

The Wire had on Sunday published an article — ‘The Golden Touch of Jay Amit Shah’ — which stated that the BJP president’s son had seen a dramatic increase in some of his businesses since Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

The article suggested that the turnover of a company owned by Jay increased 16,000 times over, following Modi’s election in 2014. The revenue of his company jumped from just Rs 50,000 to over Rs 80 crore in a single year and that his firm, whose business was chiefly stock trading, turned to windmill generation with a PSU loan.

In his complaint, Jay stated that he enjoys an excellent reputation in society, in general, and the business community, in particular, being a self-made and honest businessman. The application stated that Jay is also actively involved in several social and cultural activities, apart from being the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association and member of the finance committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The complaint said the accused have “willfully” and “fraudulently” tampered with evidence. “The article is a well thought-out, well planned and well executed conspiracy against the complainant and dignitaries mentioned in the article,” it read.

Jay’s lawyer S V Raju could not be contacted.

The court has ordered an inquiry into the complaint under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code, and asked Jay to produce witnesses, while posting the case for October 11.

Jay, in an earlier statement, said that he has decided to sue the aforesaid news website for criminal defamation for an amount of Rs 100 crore.
