Navy sacks sailor for undergoing sex change surgery

Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 9:49 PM IST
  Govt won't change the names of AMU and BHU, assures HRD Minister      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » Navy sacks sailor for undergoing sex change surgery

Navy sacks sailor for undergoing sex change surgery

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 9 2017, 21:23 IST
The Navy removed Manish Giri under the 'Service No Longer Required' clause. Representative image.

The Navy removed Manish Giri under the 'Service No Longer Required' clause. Representative image.

The Indian Navy has sacked a sailor for undergoing a sex change surgery last year, holding him guilty of breaching service rules.

Manish Giri, a naval sailor, had undergone the sex change surgery in August at a hospital in Mumbai when he was on leave.

"The Indian Navy has discharged Manish Giri, a naval sailor, evoking the clause of 'Service No Longer Required' under the Navy regulations," the Navy said in a statement.

It said the sailor who underwent "sex reassignment surgery" while on leave was administratively discharged from the service.

"The individual chose to undergo irreversible gender re- assignment on his own accord, whilst on leave wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction," it said.

Giri was posted at a naval facility in Visakhapatnam.

"He has breached the Recruitment Regulations and eligibility criteria for his employment as a sailor in the Indian Navy," the Navy said.

It said that the existing service rules and regulations do not permit the sailor's continued employment owing to his altered gender status, medical condition and "resultant employability restrictions".
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.