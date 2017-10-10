Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 2:21 PM IST
  Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case

Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 13:27 IST
Tejaswi Yadav. PTI file photo

Tejaswi Yadav. PTI file photo

Tejaswi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment corruption case, officials today said.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister arrived at the central probe agency's office here where it is expected that the investigating officer of the case will record his statement, they said.

It had registered a criminal case against the Lalu Prasad family members and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sometime back.
The ED had earlier questioned few people in this case including the wife of former UPA Minister P C Gupta.

Tejashwi's mother and former state chief minister Rabri Devi has been summoned to appear before the ED tomorrow. The agency had taken cognisance of a CBI FIR in this regard to initiate its own criminal complaint.

In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR (first information report) and conducted multiple searches against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The ED will investigate the alleged proceeds of crime generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, officials had said.

Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others will be probed by the agency under charges filed in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR. The case dates back to the time when Lalu was the railway minister in the UPA government.

Others named in the CBI FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar (both directors of Sujata Hotels), Delight Marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.

The CBI FIR alleges that Prasad, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company owned by Sarla Gupta.

The FIR was registered on 5 July in connection with favours allegedly extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding a contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri and receiving premium land as quid pro quo.

The ED, under the PMLA, has powers to attach and confiscate tainted assets and it is expected that the agency will initiate such a move once it makes progress in the case.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.