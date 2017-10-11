Cong keeps the heat on BJP

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 1:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo

The Congress on Tuesday kept up the heat on the BJP over the controversial business dealings of Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah.



“Amazing transition from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao',” tweeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government's pet initiative to promote gender equality.



“Jay Shah 'Jyada' Kha gaya (Jay Shah has taken a big bite),” said Rahul, hitting back at the BJP for deriding him as 'shehzada' or princeling.



Jay also figured in Rahul's speeches during the ongoing 'Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections in the prime minister's home state.



The Delhi unit of the Congress took out a massive protest march to the BJP headquarters here demanding Shah's resignation and an inquiry into his son's business transactions.



Delhi unit president Ajay Maken, who led the march, expressed surprise on how the turnover of Jay's company saw a massive jump from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in a single year.



Congress leaders Raj Babbar, M Veerappa Moily, Randeep Singh Surjewala, R P N Singh and Dipak Babaria addressed press conferences in Dehradun, Mangaluru, Jabalpur, Chandigarh and Bhopal, respectively.



“If Modi is an upholder of truth, as he often professes, he should show the door to Amit Shah without further delay,” Maken said.



The Congress also appeared to trump the BJP on social media as #AmitShahkiLoot was trending on Twitter.