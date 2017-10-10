Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 14:21 IST

The government had transitioned from "Beti Bachao" to "Beta Bachao", Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today in another swipe following a report alleging that a firm owned by BJP chief Amit Shah's son saw a huge rise in turnover after the party came to power.



Gandhi's remark came after several Union ministers came out in support of Shah's son Jay Amit Shah. "Amazing transition from Beti Bachao to Beta Bachao," Gandhi said on Twitter, using the term "Shehzada" to describe Shah's son.



He also tagged a report headlined "Piyush Goyal defends Jay Shahs business dealings for second day" along with his tweet. Yesterday, Gandhi had pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "say something" on claims in the report in the news portal The Wire.



"Modiji, ...Did you act as a watchman or were you a partner? Please say something," he had said. The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the BJP chief with several party leaders holding press conferences across the country to hit out at Shah's son over his alleged business dealings while prodding the prime minister to speak on the issue.



The charge has been rejected by the BJP and Shah's son, who termed the report "false, derogatory and defamatory". The Congress is asking Prime Minister Modi to remove him as BJP chief and order a probe by Supreme Court judges.