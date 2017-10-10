Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 5:19 PM IST
  Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » Gujarat cuts VAT on petrol, diesel; Cong sees poll angle

Gujarat cuts VAT on petrol, diesel; Cong sees poll angle

Sunil Raghu, Ahmedabad, DH News Service, Oct 10 2017, 16:11 IST
With this rate cut, the price of petrol will come down by Rs 2.93 and that of diesel by Rs 2.72 in the state, he said. The effective price of petrol in Gujarat from mid-night today will be Rs 67.53 per litre and that of diesel Rs 60.77 per litre, the chief minister said. Photo credit: PTI. Representational Image.

With this rate cut, the price of petrol will come down by Rs 2.93 and that of diesel by Rs 2.72 in the state, he said. The effective price of petrol in Gujarat from mid-night today will be Rs 67.53 per litre and that of diesel Rs 60.77 per litre, the chief minister said. Photo credit: PTI. Representational Image.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in poll-bound state of Gujarat on Tuesday announced a 4% cut in VAT on petrol and diesel, effective midnight of Tuesday-Wednesday.

“With the reduction in VAT duty, price of petrol will be cut by Rs 2.93 per liter and that of diesel will be down by Rs 2.72 per litre,” Vijay Rupani, chief minister, Gujarat, told mediapersons. Today’s cut comes after Gujarat had cut prices of auto fuels by 60 paise soon after Centre’s decision to reduce basic excise duty by Rs 2 per litre from October 4.

Gujarat, that annually earns Rs 12,000 crore by way of VAT on auto fuels, the reduction in VAT duty would now cost exchequer Rs 2,316 crore annually, chief minister said.

The deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that the decision had been taken keeping in view the finances of public transport system as ST buses, which depend largely on cost of diesel. “The decision will provide a big relief to middle class during Diwali festival and vacation,” he said.

Reacting to price cuts, Shaktisinh Gohil of Congress said that it was nothing but an eyewash. "You looted people over not just last four-and-a-half years but last 22 years but not cutting taxes. Now that polls are on the horizon, you are talking of bringing down prices. The people of Gujarat are simple but if BJP thinks that it can fool them, they are mistaken," Gohil said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.