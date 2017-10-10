Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 5:19 PM IST
  Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » 'LDF govt in Kerala very soft on terrorism and its patrons'

'LDF govt in Kerala very soft on terrorism and its patrons'

Press Trust of India, Kochi, Oct 10 2017, 16:30 IST
In picture: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo credit: PTI.

In picture: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo credit: PTI.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala of being "very soft on terrorism and its patrons" and said he has evidence to show that.

He said this while criticising the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government for stating in the Supreme Court that a controversial Muslim marriage case in the state did not warrant a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

"Is it fair and right for the Kerala government to move the Supreme Court to say that you don't allow NIA, we are doing our job."

"Is the Kerala Government doing its job?," Prasad asked at a press conference here. His comments came days after the state government informed the Supreme Court that its police had conducted a "thorough investigation" into the conversion of a Hindu woman to Islam and her subsequent marriage to a Muslim man and did not find material warranting the transfer of probe to the NIA. The top court had on August 16 directed the NIA to probe whether there was a wider pattern of alleged 'love jihad' in the case in which the Hindu woman converted to Islam and later married Shafin Jahan, the Kerala Muslim man.

Prasad, who was in Kerala to attend the Janaraksha Yatra organised by the state BJP against "jihadi terror and red terror," said that whenever he comes to the state, he hears stories and there is a widely held perception that many young boys and girls have eloped, misguided by radical elements.

He also expressed concern over a protest march of Muslim Ekopana Samithi to Kerala High Court on March 30 this year in protest against a judgement cancelling the marriage conducted by a qazi between a Muslim man and Hindu woman. "Is it right to organise a dharna against a High Court judgement? What kind of culture is happening and what action was being taken by this government? As the Law Minister of India, I am concerned," he said. On instances of youths being radicalised after conversion, he asked "Why is it happening? Is it happening in the air or there is certain rationale and fear and apprehension for that.

"That is question the government needs to answer. My charge is that the Kerala government is very soft on terrorism and their patrons," he said.

"I have got the evidence to show that," he said and cited an instance in Kerala in which the Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly shared the dais with Abdul Nasar Madani, who was arrested in connection with Coimbatore bomb blast, during an election rally in 2009.

"How could the topmost leader of the CPI(M) share a dais with a person who was a principal conspirator in killing of 38 people?" Prasad asked. The Minister said there has to be some consensus between the Centre and states on the issue of terrorism and national security. Noting that India's fight against terrorism and radicalisation is being appreciated the world over, Prasad said.

"Therefore, purely for vote bank politics, if you seek to compromise on the issue of terrorism, that is a serious matter. Only in that larger light I sought to raise this question," he said.

Prasad said there were radical movements, seeking to radicalise younger minds in Kerala for extremist purposes.

"I would expect from the government that the wide held perception of apprehension must be dispelled by fair investigation," the minister said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.