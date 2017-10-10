Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 5:19 PM IST
  Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » Life imprisonment for Tunda in 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case

Life imprisonment for Tunda in 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case

Press Trust of India, Sonepat (Har), Oct 10 2017, 16:50 IST
In picture: Abdul Karim Tunda. Photo credit: PTI.

In picture: Abdul Karim Tunda. Photo credit: PTI.

A court here today awarded life imprisonment to 75-year-old Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg pronounced life sentence to Tunda, a day after it found him guilty, Tunda's counsel Ashish Vats said.

Tunda will now be lodged in the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad as many cases are pending against him in other parts of the country as well, Vats said.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him, he said.

"Abdul Karim Tunda was yesterday held guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property)," he said.

While recording his statement in court in September this year, Tunda had maintained that he was in Pakistan at the time of the bomb blasts.

At least 15 persons were injured in twin blasts in Sonepat in December 1996. One of the blasts took place near a cinema hall and the other near a sweets shop.

The lawyer said 43 witnesses, including those who were injured in the blasts, had recorded their testimony during the trial.

Tunda, suspected LeT bomb expert, was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He is also suspected of involvement in some other blast cases across the country, some of which are still pending.

Tunda was one of the 20 terrorists India had asked Pakistan to hand over after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.