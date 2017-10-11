Press Esc to close
Wednesday 11 October 2017
'High quality fake notes act as oxygen to terrorism'

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 1:12 IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a gathering after inauguration of the new headquarters office complex of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Delhi's Lodhi Road on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday flagged the issue of high quality fake currency notes acting as “oxygen” to terrorism but insisted that security forces are effectively dealing with terrorism in the country.

Inaugurating the new headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, Singh said the forces are effectively dealing with terrorism in India.

“Everyday, 5-6 terrorists are neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir due to the sustained efforts of the Army, paramilitary forces and other security agencies. I compliment them,” he said.

He, however, said high quality fake currency notes act as oxygen to terrorism and there is a need to be vigilant about it.

He said the NIA has managed to curb foreign sources of terror funding. The NIA, which is investigating the terror funding case involving separatist leaders in Kashmir was successful in defeating source of terror funding in foreign land, he added.
