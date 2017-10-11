BJP vows to capture Rahul's bastion

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 11 2017, 2:00 IST

The next Lok Sabha elections may be over one and a half year away yet the battle lines were already drawn in Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary constituency of Amethi with the BJP making it very clear that it had set its yes on the Nehru-Gandhi fort.



On Tuesday BJP national president Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union minister Smriti Irani and several UP ministers stormed Amethi and launched a slew of projects while promising all round development of the constituency turning it into ''Anokhi'' (unique) Amethi.



''We won four of the five assembly seats in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the assembly polls.....we will capture Amethi in 2019 LS polls,'' BJP national president Amit Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Amethi on Tuesday.



Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul, who was currently on a visit to Gujarat, for ''mocking'' development there and said that the Congress leader should first explain lack of development in his own constituency.



Teen saal ka hisab mangte hain...pahle teen pidhi ka hisab dijiye'' (Rahul is seeking account of three years from us...he should first give an account of three generations of his family rule here), he said.



''Amethi is the Kurukshetra of Nehru-Gandhi family....the people of Amethi will change everything in 2019,'' the BJP chief said.



He said that there only two models of development in the country. ''One is Nehru-Gandhi model and the other is Narendra Modi model....we will turn UP into Gujarat in the next few years,'' Shah said.



''You (electorate of Amethi) have put your trust in one familyfor the past 60 years....have faith in Narendra Modi at least once,'' he remarked.



Adityanath said in his speech that the state government would leave no stone unturned in developing Amethi. ''We will ensure that resource crunch does not affect projects here,'' he said.



Smriti Irani said that the people of Amethi would ''create'' history in the next LS polls. ''Rahul has been going about claiming lack of development in the country while he himself did not do anything for Amethi...it is only a vote bank for him,'' Irani said.



Adityanath and Shah also launched several new projects including three ITIs, an FM Radio Station, a Sainik School and some other road projects.