Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 8:20 PM IST
  Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » International » IMF lowers India's growth forecast over demonetisation, GST

IMF lowers India's growth forecast over demonetisation, GST

Press Trust of India, Washington, Oct 10 2017, 19:39 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its current year growth forecast for China to 6.8 per cent, 0.1 percentage more than its two previous projections in April and July -- pushing the Communist giant above India at the top of the global growth tally. Reuters photo.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its current year growth forecast for China to 6.8 per cent, 0.1 percentage more than its two previous projections in April and July -- pushing the Communist giant above India at the top of the global growth tally. Reuters photo.

The IMF today lowered India's growth projection to 6.7 per cent in 2017, 0.5 percentage points less than its previous two forecasts and slower than China's 6.8 per cent, attributing it to demonetisation and introduction of the GST.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its current year growth forecast for China to 6.8 per cent, 0.1 percentage more than its two previous projections in April and July -- pushing the Communist giant above India at the top of the global growth tally.

It also lowered India's growth for 2018 to 7.4 per cent, 0.3 percentage points less than its previous two projections in July and April. India's growth rate in 2016 was 7.1 per cent, which saw an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points from its April report.

"In India, growth momentum slowed, reflecting the lingering impact of the authorities' currency exchange initiative as well as uncertainty related to the midyear introduction of the country-wide Goods and Services Tax," the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

"Strong government spending and data revisions in India led to an upward revision of 2016 growth to 7.1 per cent (6.8 per cent in April), with upward revisions of about 0.2 percentage point, on average, for 2014 and 2015," it said.

The latest report, released ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank here this week, puts China slightly ahead of India in terms of growth rate for the year 2017.

However, India is likely to regain the tag of the fastest growth emerging economies of the world in 2018, with China projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2018, it said.

The GST, which promises the unification of India's vast domestic market, is among several key structural reforms under implementation that are expected to help push growth above eight per cent in the medium term, the report said.

"In India, simplifying and easing labour market regulations and land acquisition procedures are long-standing requirements for improving the business climate," the report said.

Between 1999 and 2008, India on an average grew at a rate of 6.9 per cent, the IMF said, adding that for the next three years its growth rates were 8.5 per cent in 2009, 10.3 in 2010 and 6.6 in 2011.

In the years 2012, 2013 and 2014 it grew at a rate of 5.5 percentage, 6.4 and 7.5 respectively. In 2015, India clocked a growth rate of 8 percentage points.

For the year 2022, the IMF has projected a growth rate of 8.2 per cent, as against its growth projection of 6.7 in 2017 and 7.4 in 2018.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India from July 1 this year. It brings the economy under a uniform tax regime.

The Indian government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8 last year, claiming that the move would eradicate black money, fake currency and corruption.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Municipal workers check a manhole at a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Kolkata on Monday...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

Passers-by take shelter under the balcony of a house during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.