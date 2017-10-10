Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
'Leftists selectively killing those with nationalist ideology in Kerala'

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 20:53 IST
Choubey attended the "Jan Raksha Yatra", taken out by the BJP against the CPI(M). ANI file photo.

The Leftists were "selectively killing" those who harboured a nationalist ideology in Kerala, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey alleged today.

He said this while speaking at the "Jan Raksha Yatra" march of the BJP, taken out in protest against attacks on its workers in the southern state, ruled by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"These communist groups with a misguided political ideology are selectively killing those who have a nationalist ideology and who are working for the betterment of the country," Choubey said and added that the BJP-RSS workers would "put an end to the communist violence" in Kerala.

The march organised by the Delhi BJP started from Ambedkar Bhawan on Arambagh Road and concluded with a demonstration at the CPI(M) office on Bhai Veer Singh Marg here.

The "Jan Raksha Yatra" against political violence in the southern state was launched by BJP chief Amit Shah in Kannur in Kerala on October 3.

From the next day, the Delhi unit of the saffron party has been holding daily protests at the CPI(M) office here. Union ministers have taken part in the protests on all the days. The fortnight-long demonstration is scheduled to come to an end on October 16.

BJP national general secretary Anil Jain said "Leftist violence" would not be able to stop the saffron workers from achieving their nationalistic goals.

"This violent leftist ideology will disappear in the wave of nationalism and communist politics will come to an end in Kerala," he added.

Kerala has been witnessing a cycle of violence involving the workers of the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS, with killings and attacks reported from both sides.

The incidents of political violence have gone up since the LDF came to power in the southern state in May, 2016 with both sides blaming each other for the developments.
