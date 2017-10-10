Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 9:46 PM IST
  Over 300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » Over 300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP

Over 300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 10 2017, 21:26 IST
The children all fell ill after apparently inhailing chemical exhaust from a sugar mill. Twitter photo.

The children all fell ill after apparently inhailing chemical exhaust from a sugar mill. Twitter photo.

Over 300 children, all students of a school, fell ill allegedly after inhaling gas, that emanated from a chemical waste dump of a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, about 500 kilometres from here, on Tuesday.

According to the police sources here, the condition of around two dozen children was stated to be critical and all of them were referred to the medical college hospital in Meerut.

District officials said that the children, all of whom were students of Sarswati Vidya Mandir, were affected by the gas while they were on their way to the school in the morning.

''Many children fell on the road while in many others the symptoms manifested when they reached the school,'' said a senior official in Shamli.

The waste dump belonged to Doab Sugar Mill, which was situated on Budhana Road on the outskirts of the town. The school was also situated on the same road at some distance.

As the news spread, panic prevailed in the other schools as well and the district administration ordered clsoure of all schools in the town as a precautionary measure.

Officials said that many children were discharged after being kept under observation for a few hours while some others were still being treated.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, sources said.

The local residents alleged that the sugar mill dumped its waste on the side of the road despite their objections. They said that they had lodged complaint against the mill several times in the past but no action was taken.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Congress workers burn an effigy of BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah during a protest ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Delhi BJP workers take out a mock funeral procession of the Kerala government during their Jan ...

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at the 'Bharat Yatra-Fight Against Child Abuse'..

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

A security jawan checking the identity card of a youth during restrictions in Srinagar on Monday...

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and others..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Australian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of 2nd International T-20 cricket ..

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

Congress workers felicitate party vice president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.