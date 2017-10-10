IIT faculties protest against Modi government over delay in revised salary

Prakash Kumar, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 22:02 IST

The faculties of the institution expressed displeasure over the Centre's delay at implementing the seventh pay commission report and introducing a revised pay package. DH file photo.

Faculties of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Tuesday observed a token protest against the Central Government over delay in announcement of their revised pay package under the seventh pay commission recommendations.



“There has been inordinate delay on the part of Government. It's been six month since the expert committee submitted its report to the government, nothing has yet come,” president of the institute's faculty forum B Bhattacharjee said during the protest in the campus held in evening.



The Government has also maintained a complete secrecy over the recommendations made by the committee in its report, he said.



“It's high time. Faculties are being forced to rise and protest,” he added.



Several faculties of the premier technical institute took part on the token protest.



Meanwhile, a similar protest was held by the faculties at IIT Kanpur.



“Faculties of the IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay is expected to hold a protest tomorrow (Wednesday) demanding announcement of the revised pay of the teachers. Other IITs would also witness similar protest on different dates during this week ,”one of IIT-Delhi faculty said.