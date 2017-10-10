Press Esc to close
Tuesday 10 October 2017
News updated at 11:25 PM IST
  Over 300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Govt transitioned from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beta Bachao': Rahul      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      Mob thrashes African national in Delhi; alleges theft      Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » IIT faculties protest against Modi government over delay in revised salary

IIT faculties protest against Modi government over delay in revised salary

Prakash Kumar, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 10 2017, 22:02 IST
The faculties of the institution expressed displeasure over the Centre's delay at implementing the seventh pay commission report and introducing a revised pay package. DH file photo.

The faculties of the institution expressed displeasure over the Centre's delay at implementing the seventh pay commission report and introducing a revised pay package. DH file photo.

Faculties of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Tuesday observed a token protest against the Central Government over delay in announcement of their revised pay package under the seventh pay commission recommendations.

“There has been inordinate delay on the part of Government. It's been six month since the expert committee submitted its report to the government, nothing has yet come,” president of the institute's faculty forum B Bhattacharjee said during the protest in the campus held in evening.

The Government has also maintained a complete secrecy over the recommendations made by the committee in its report, he said.

“It's high time. Faculties are being forced to rise and protest,” he added.

Several faculties of the premier technical institute took part on the token protest.

Meanwhile, a similar protest was held by the faculties at IIT Kanpur.

“Faculties of the IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay is expected to hold a protest tomorrow (Wednesday) demanding announcement of the revised pay of the teachers. Other IITs would also witness similar protest on different dates during this week ,”one of IIT-Delhi faculty said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.