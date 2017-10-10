Bengal Congress passes resolution supporting Rahul Gandhi as next Cong pres

Dipankar Bose, DH News Service, Kolkata, Oct 10 2017, 22:15 IST

The WB Congress' support for Rahul Gandhi was unanimous. PTI file photo.

The West Bengal Congress on Tuesday adopted an unanimous resolution supporting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party’s next president.



The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee held its organisational elections during the day to elect the next state president, when this resolution was passed.



“The Bengal Congress unit has passed a resolution supporting Rahul Gandhi, the party vice-president has the next president of the party. We have forwarded the resolution to the party high command,” said state Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



The committee also passed another resolution authorising both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to select the next president of the party’s Bengal unit, Chowdhury said.