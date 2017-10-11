Son denied mining lease, MLA abuses IAS officer

Rajashekara S and Umesh Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 11 2017, 1:55 IST

Kataria

A senior IAS officer has complained of abuse and intimidation by an MLA and sought protection.



Rajendra Kumar Kataraia, commerce and industries secretary, has told the government K Shivamurthy Naik, MLA from Mayakonda, abused him at least three times.



Naik’s grouse is that Kataria has not granted a granite mining licence to his son Suraj S Nayak.



Suraj had sought a lease in Siddeshwaranadurga village, Challakere, Chitradurga district.



Kataria’s letter



Kataria has written to chief secretary Subash Khuntia, IAS Officers Association president P Ravikumar, and chief minister Siddaramaiah’s principal secretary L K Ateeq in this regard.



The letter, a copy of which is available with DH, says, “It is very difficult to carry out my officials duties impartially without any fear or favour. He (Naik) is preventing the government officers to carry out official duties and this is a crime under Section 353 of the IPC.”



Section 353 deals with assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.



Kataria met Siddaramaiah on Tuesday and poured out his woes, a source said.



Earlier, Naik had abused and threatened additional chief secretary Ajai Seth over the release of grant-in-aid for educational institutions.



The MLA’s son had applied for the lease on March 24, 2015. Kataria said it was ‘ineligible’ following an amendment to the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules of 2016.



Rule 8B says applications received prior to August 12, 2016, are not eligible.



Even after this was repeatedly explained to Naik, he continued to abuse Kataria, the letter says.



The last incident was on October 9 (Monday), when Naik entered Kataria’s office and began screaming at him.



“He was trying to force me to get the file immediately and approve it today itself. He also mentioned that he is the government and his orders have to be complied with,” Kataria’s letter says.





Officers slam MLA



The IAS Officers Association has condemned the fracas.



“Such incidents should not happen. Elected representatives should allow government servants to do their work and not interfere. This is an attempt at intimidation and obstruction of government work. The chief minister will take action,” said Ravi Kumar P, president of the association.



What Naik screamed



“You are my servant and if you don’t listen to my orders, be ready to face dire consequences.”



“You are looting money in this department.”

(On Monday at Vidhana Soudha, in full public view)