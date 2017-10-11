Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 11 2017, 10:34 IST

Two Air Force commandos and an equal number of militants were killed while four security personnel were injured in an encounter in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning.



A senior police officer said that Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group (SOG) of J&K police late Monday night launched cordon-and-search operation at Rakh-e- Hajin village, 35 kms from here, following inputs about the presence of some Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants.



"While the operation was underway, militants hiding in a house opened fire on the search party, killing two Air Force Garud personnel and leaving four Army personnel injured. Later two militants were also killed in the gun fight," he said.



When reports last came in the operation was going on in the area The deceased commandos have been identified as Cpl Neelesh Nayan and Sgt Milind Khabar. The commandos were reportedly operating with the army for operational experience and training. The slain militants were identified as Abu Bakr alias Ali Baba and Nasrullah Mir. Both belonged to LeT outfit, police said.



Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of two militants and two commandos and said the operation is in progress. Police maintains that nearly 25 militants were active in Bandipora district and a group of seven ultras led by Mehmood Bhai of LeT, a Pakistani national, is active in Hajin area. Abu Muslim, Ali Bhai and Osama, who police claims is relative of top LeT commander Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi is also active in Sumbal-Hajin belt, they say.



Nearly 150 militants, including top commanders Sabzar Bhat, Junaid Matoo, Ayoub Lelhari, Bashir Lashkari, Abu Dujana and Mehmood Gaznavi and Umer Khalid have been killed by the security forces this year, which is highest in the last eight years. The security forces are going after militants as part of operation "hunt down" and on the basis of a “hit list” of militants.