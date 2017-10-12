Press Esc to close
  Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers    
You are here: Home » National » Two IAF commandos killed in Kashmir

Two IAF commandos killed in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 12 2017, 1:17 IST
A policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest ahead of the funeral of slain militant Nasrullah Mir at Hajin area of Bandipora district on Wednesday. Reuters.

A policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest ahead of the funeral of slain militant Nasrullah Mir at Hajin area of Bandipora district on Wednesday. Reuters.

Two air force commandos were killed, while four security personnel were injured in an encounter in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning. Two militants were also killed in the gunfight.

A senior police officer said on late Monday night, the army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation at Rakh-e-Hajin village, 35 km from here, following inputs about the presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

“While the operation was underway, militants hiding in a house opened fire on the search party, killing two Air Force Garud personnel and leaving four army personnel injured. Later, two militants were also killed in the gunfight,” the officer said.

The deceased commandos have been identified as Cpl Neelesh Nayan (31) from Sakri town in Nashik, Maharashtra; and Sgt Milind Kishor (33) from Udhadih village of Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

Confirming the deaths, defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the commandos were operating with the army for operational experience and training.

According to the police, the slain militants are Abu Bakr alias Ali Baba, a Pakistani national, and Nasrullah Mir, a local. Both belonged to the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, the police said and added that they were involved in the killing of off-duty BSF constable Muhammad Ramzan on September 28.

Clashes after funeral

Clashes erupted in Hajin locality of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday after Mir was laid to rest. According to reports, after news of the encounter spread, youth assembled at Hajin Chowk and pelted stones at security forces, who retaliated by firing pellets and lobbing teargas shells. Sources said that two militants also made an appearance at the funeral.

The police maintain that nearly 25 militants were active in Bandipora district and a group of seven terrorists, led by LeT’s Mehmood Bhai, a Pakistani national, is active in Hajin area.

Nearly 150 militants, including top commanders Sabzar Bhat, Junaid Mattoo, Ayub Lelhari, Bashir Lashkari, Abu Dujana, Mehmood Gaznavi and Umer Khalid, have been killed by security forces this year, which is the highest in the past eight years. The security forces are going after militants as part of Operation Hunt Down and on the basis of a hit list of terrorists.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.