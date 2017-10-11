Press Esc to close
Wednesday 11 October 2017
News updated at 11:19 AM IST
You are here: Home » Sports » Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati

Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati

Press Trust of India, Guwahati, Oct 11 2017, 11:03 IST
Senior batsman Aaron Finch was the first one to post a photograph of the damaged window pane on his twitter account, admitting that they were scared.

Senior batsman Aaron Finch was the first one to post a photograph of the damaged window pane on his twitter account, admitting that they were scared.

The Australian cricket team survived a security scare after the second T20 International against India when a "rock" was thrown at the team bus, leaving the visiting players scared.

Luckily, no player got injured as the nearest seat to the window pane remained unoccupied but raised a question mark on Assam Cricket Association and state police's security arrangements for the match at the newly-constructed stadium in Barsapara.

Senior batsman Aaron Finch was the first one to post a photograph of the damaged window pane on his twitter account, admitting that they were scared.

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" Finch posted on his official twitter handle.

The Assam Cricket Association secretary Pradip Buragohain informed that the incident took place when the team was heading back to the hotel after beating India by eight wickets in the second T20 International.

"We made every attempt to ensure a foolproof security but don't know how this happened. It was near the team hotel and not at the crowded street near the stadium," Buragohain told PTI today.

"The police have already arrested two persons and are investigating into the matter. I can assure that such incident won't occur in future again. There will be a thick security cover when the Australian team leaves for Hyderabad," he added.

Senior India player Ravichandran Ashwin condemned the act, urging fans to show more responsibility. "The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that," Ashwin tweeted.

The state association also faced criticism from journalists with complete mismanagement at the media box. It proved to be a nightmare for journalists, who struggled with the basic facilities like internet to cover the match but it fell on deaf ears of the ACA.

There was no internet connectivity in the media box, which had one TV to cater to about 250 jouralists, while the washroom ran out of power. However, what worked inside the media box was the public address system that played out songs and "welcomed" the spectators with loud announcements till it was forced to be disconnected.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.