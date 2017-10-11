Press Esc to close
Wednesday 11 October 2017
News updated at 11:19 AM IST
Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 11:19 IST
Supreme Court expressed concern over practice of child marriage, saying social justice laws are not implemented with the spirit they have been enacted.

A man indulging in sex with minor wife above 15 years of age could now be prosecuted for rape, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday.

In a major ruling affecting millions of child marriages, the top court reads down provisions of the Indian Penal Code which made exception to the offence of rape. Until now, a man cohabiting with his wife above 15 years of age, was covered under rape exception.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the penal provisions on rape violated fundamental rights of equality and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution. Section 375 (rape) of the IPC had an exception two which said that man's sexual relations with minor wife above 15 years and below 18 years of age would not constitute an offence.

Passing its judgement on a PIL by NGO 'Independent Thought', the court said the rape law was not in conformity with the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act and other laws prohibiting child marriages.

Age of consent has been raised from 16 to 18 years under the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013. This meant that sexual relations of a man with a minor girl would be an offence of rape. But the exception to rape law protected sexual relations with minor wife above 15 years of age.
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

