Press Esc to close
  Paytm bonanza for gold buyers      Salary of university, college staff to be raised      Separatist Asiya Andrabi's pic in J&K's beti bachao campaign      'Jay's firm rose from ashes of GST, note ban'      Now, Prajwal Revanna speaks about 'bucket culture' in JD(S)      We keep Dalits, Tribals close to our hearts: Mamata      Governors' meet from today      Godhra train burning not an act of terror nor a war on state: HC      CPI has no reservations in joining hands with cong to fight BJP: Sudhakar Reddy      Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush central minister, not CA: Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Won't allow BJP to capture Nehru-Gandhi bastion: Cong      Mukul Roy quits Trinamool, slams dynastic politics      Jay Shah defamation plea hearing put off to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Anupam Kher is new FTII chairman      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Solar heat is back on Chandy; fresh probe ordered      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers    
You are here: Home » National » Sex with minor wife is rape: SC

Sex with minor wife is rape: SC

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 12 2017, 1:40 IST
The Supreme Court expressed concern over practice of child marriage, saying social justice laws are not implemented with the spirit they have been enacted.

The Supreme Court expressed concern over practice of child marriage, saying social justice laws are not implemented with the spirit they have been enacted.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a man's act of indulging in sex with a minor wife would amount to rape. In a landmark ruling, the top court read down exception 2 to Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code that allowed a man to have sexual relations with his wife above 15 years of age.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta declared the exception to the rape law as “unfair, unjust, arbitrary and unconstitutional”. It gave purposive and harmonious constructions to the laws relating to children. The court, however, clarified that its judgement has nothing to do with 'marital rape'.

With the judgement, the court brought the penal law in conformity with the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

The court rejected the Union government's plea that since a large number of child marriages took place in the country, it would not be proper to criminalize the consummation of such matrimonial alliances.

“Merely because something is going on for a long time is no ground to legitimise and legalise an activity which is per se illegal and a criminal offence,” Justice Gupta said.

Justice Lokur noted there are about 23 million child brides in the country and the law termed those marriages voidable but not void, meaning thereby that it can be declared a nullity on a plea by either of the parties within two years of being an adult.

“An early marriage takes away the self-esteem and confidence of a girl child and subjects her, in a sense, to sexual abuse. Under no circumstances can it be said that such a girl child lives a life of dignity. The right of a girl child to maintain her bodily integrity is effectively destroyed by a traditional practice sanctified by the IPC,” he said.

The court's decision came on a PIL by NGO 'Independent Thought' that stated almost every statute in the country recognised that a girl below 18 years of age is a child but exception 2 to Section 375 allowed a husband to have sexual intercourse with his wife if she is between 15 and 18 years of age.

“There seems to be no reason to arbitrarily discriminate against a girl child who is married between 15 and 18 years of age. On the contrary, there is every reason to give a harmonious and purposive construction to the pro-child statutes to preserve and protect the human rights of the married girl child,” Justice Lokur said.

In his separate and concurring verdict, Justice Gupta said, “Law cannot be hidebound and static. It has to evolve and change with the needs of the society. Recognising these factors, the Parliament increased the minimum age for marriage. The Parliament also increased the minimum age of consent but the inaction in raising the age in Exception 2 is by itself an arbitrary non-exercise of power.”

The court also noted in 1940, the age of consent (for sex) was 16 years, the age of marriage was 15 years and the age under the exception was also 15 years. In 1975, the age of consent was 16 years, the age of marriage was 18 years, but the age under the exception remained 15 years. “That may have been there because there was no change in the age of consent. Now when the age of consent is changed to 18 years, the minimum age of marriage is also 18 years and, therefore, fixing a lower age under Exception 2 is totally irrational. It strikes against the concept of equality,” Justice Gupta said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

A newly inducted cadet with his family members during a passing out parade at CRPF Academy...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Artistes of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee (New Delhi) performing on the first day of week-long...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar obliges Karate champion, Mana Mandlekar for a selfie...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadda(R) during the promotion of their upcoming...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla waves at her fans during a function in Patna...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrate his 75th bithday in Jammu...

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.