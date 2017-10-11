Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley

Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley

Press Trust of India, Washington, Oct 11 2017, 12:40 IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI File Photo.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI File Photo.

The recent Supreme Court order on the right to privacy lays down the correct exemptions which protects Aadhar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said.

Jaitley, who is in the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, was responding to a question at the prestigious Columbia University on how the government is planning to handle Aadhar after the recent Supreme Court decision on the right to privacy.

In its judgement in August, a nine-judge bench decreed that that right to privacy is part of the fundamental rights to life and liberty enshrined in the Constitution.

The judgement by many has been interpreted as a setback to the Aadhar card, under which the government collects vital personal information of the citizens. "I do believe that the Supreme Court judgement on the privacy matter in accordance with the current timing is a correct judgement. It lays down the correct exceptions which protects Aadhar," Jaitley told students.

"Article 21 reads that no person can be deprived of his right to life and liberty without procedures established by the law. That procedure has to be fair and just," he said. Jaitley said that some of the judges also went into what would be the exceptions to the law of privacy.

"The first exception they say is national security. The second exception they say is detection and prevention of crime. And the third exception judges say is distribution of socio-economic benefits," he said.

He said the third exception had been carved out specifically to protect Aadhar. "For instance, nobody can see that I spent Rs 1 crore in cash and you cant ask me the source, because it violates my privacy...So I think, these exception have been well brought out in the judgement itself," he said.

There is a chapter in the Aadhar law, which in detail deals with privacy, Jaitley said, adding the chapter deals in privacy the manner in which data is to be protected, the consequences of violation, the fact that that can be made public even with one own consent.

"So all those safeguard provisions have been brought into the law," he asserted.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.