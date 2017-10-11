Press Esc to close
  Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » State » Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide

Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide

DH News Service, Belagavi, Oct 11 2017, 14:46 IST
Thinking that his children would turn orphans a person ailing from heart-related ailments murdered his two young minor daughters feeding them with poison and later attempted suicide consuming poison, slitting his throat at Mudenur forest area in Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district. Picture courtesy Twitter for representation only

Thinking that his children would turn orphans a person ailing from heart-related ailments murdered his two young minor daughters feeding them with poison and later attempted suicide consuming poison, slitting his throat at Mudenur forest area in Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district. Picture courtesy Twitter for representation only

Thinking that his children would turn orphans a person ailing from heart-related ailments murdered his two young minor daughters feeding them with poison and later attempted suicide consuming poison, slitting his throat at Mudenur forest area in Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district.

The deceased children are identified as Pavitra Kullur (8) and her Priyanka (6). Siddappa Dulappa Kullur (35) the father has been admitted to a private hospital in Bagalkote where his condition is said to be critical. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when his wife Geeta had visited Naragund along with two sons to attend some rituals.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. According to police Siddappa, a farmer resident of Mudenur in Ramdurg was scheduled to join his wife for the ritual in Nargund.

However, after he departed from home in the evening he informed the wife over the phone that the bus had met with an accident.

The two daughter were killed in the accident and he too was serious. He asked the wife not to make efforts to search them and disconnected the phone. Repeated efforts of the wife and family member to contact Siddappa when in vain.

Later in different team they family members and relatives when in search to find the father and two daughter. The trio were finally found at the forest areas by Siddappa’s sister a resident of Jalikatti in the taluk who were engaged in search operation.

She was shocked on sighting the horrifying incident as she found the two children dead and the father in critical condition. The police recovered the the bodies of the two children which had fallen around 15 feet apart, and rushed the father to the hospital after finding him few feet away at the same place. Ramdurg police have registered a double murder case and suicide attempt case.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.