Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide

DH News Service, Belagavi, Oct 11 2017, 14:46 IST

Thinking that his children would turn orphans a person ailing from heart-related ailments murdered his two young minor daughters feeding them with poison and later attempted suicide consuming poison, slitting his throat at Mudenur forest area in Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district.



The deceased children are identified as Pavitra Kullur (8) and her Priyanka (6). Siddappa Dulappa Kullur (35) the father has been admitted to a private hospital in Bagalkote where his condition is said to be critical. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when his wife Geeta had visited Naragund along with two sons to attend some rituals.



The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. According to police Siddappa, a farmer resident of Mudenur in Ramdurg was scheduled to join his wife for the ritual in Nargund.



However, after he departed from home in the evening he informed the wife over the phone that the bus had met with an accident.



The two daughter were killed in the accident and he too was serious. He asked the wife not to make efforts to search them and disconnected the phone. Repeated efforts of the wife and family member to contact Siddappa when in vain.



Later in different team they family members and relatives when in search to find the father and two daughter. The trio were finally found at the forest areas by Siddappa’s sister a resident of Jalikatti in the taluk who were engaged in search operation.



She was shocked on sighting the horrifying incident as she found the two children dead and the father in critical condition. The police recovered the the bodies of the two children which had fallen around 15 feet apart, and rushed the father to the hospital after finding him few feet away at the same place. Ramdurg police have registered a double murder case and suicide attempt case.