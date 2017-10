Anupam Kher appointed FTII chairman

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 15:04 IST

Actor Anupam Kher. Dh file photo

Actor Anupam Kher was today appointed chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, Information and Broadcasting ministry officials said.



Kher replaces Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as head of the Pune-based institute. His term had ended in March.



A notification regarding Kher's appointment has been issued, officials said.