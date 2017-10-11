Press Esc to close
  Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » ISRO eyes to shrug off setback with Cartosat launch in December

ISRO eyes to shrug off setback with Cartosat launch in December

Press Trust of India, Hyderabad, Oct 11 2017, 15:36 IST
The ISRO is getting ready for the Cartosat-2 series satellite mission in mid-December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre or Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR), an official of the space agency told PTI. PTI file photo

The ISRO is getting ready for the Cartosat-2 series satellite mission in mid-December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre or Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR), an official of the space agency told PTI. PTI file photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation plans to launch a satellite on board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in December, the first since its unsuccessful mission to orbit a navigation spacecraft nearly one-and-a-half months ago.

The ISRO is getting ready for the Cartosat-2 series satellite mission in mid-December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre or Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR), an official of the space agency told PTI.

This would be the third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series.

In February this year, PSLV-C37 launched the first Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 103 co-passenger satellites in a single flight.

In June, India's workhorse launch vehicle launched the second one along with 30 co-passenger satellites -- the 39th consecutively successful mission of PSLV.

But a PSLV-C39 flight carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite on August 31 was unsuccessful, in what is seen as a setback to ISRO.

"We plan to launch Cartosat-2 series satellite 3 mission, which is a follow-on mission in the Cartosat-2 series with the primary objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery, in mid-December," the official said.

"There will be a few foreign co-passenger satellites...about 15 to 20 (nano satellites)," he said.

The total number of customer satellites from abroad placed in orbit by PSLV so far is 209, according to ISRO.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.