Press Esc to close
  Cong to counter BJP offensive on Rahul turf      Court postpones hearing in Jay Shah's defamation plea to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » Business » Direct tax collections jump 16% to Rs 3.86 lakh cr in Apr-Sep

Direct tax collections jump 16% to Rs 3.86 lakh cr in Apr-Sep

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 16:54 IST
The net direct tax collections constitute 39.4 per cent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes at Rs 9.8 lakh crore for the current fiscal. PTI file photo

The net direct tax collections constitute 39.4 per cent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes at Rs 9.8 lakh crore for the current fiscal. PTI file photo

India's direct tax collections for April-September rose 15.8 per cent to Rs 3.86 lakh crore, buoyed by a healthy growth in advance tax mop-up, the finance ministry said.

The net direct tax collections constitute 39.4 per cent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes at Rs 9.8 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

The provisional figures of direct tax up to September 2017 show that net collections stood at Rs 3.86 lakh crore which is 15.8 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Advance tax collections till September stood at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.5 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.

The growth in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Advance Tax is 8.1 per cent and that in Personal Income Tax (PIT) Advance Tax is 30.1 per cent.

Refunds amounting to Rs 79,660 crore have been issued during April-September 2017.

Gross direct tax collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 10.3 per cent to Rs 4.66 lakh crore during April - September, 2017.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.