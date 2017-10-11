I am humbled: Anupam Kher

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Oct 11 2017, 17:40 IST

Hours after he was appointed the chairman of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), veteran actor Anupam Kher said that he was humbled and it is a great achievement for him to head the institute where he was a student.



It is going to be a sort of rare achievement as he had in the past served as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was also the director of National School of Drama from 2001 to 2004. "I had studied in FTII, I am going to head it now. I had studied in NSD and I had headed it," said Kher, a veteran of over 500 films.



Speaking to a TV channel, he said he would understand what is needed from him at FTII and work accordingly. "It's a great feeling. I will try and teach what world-class teachers taught me," said Kher, whose actress-wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP.



Speaking about his days at FTII, he said that he was there as a student for nearly six months. "It used to stay in the hostel. The food there and outside is good. Pune is a lovely city. During that time I had worked in several short films," he said.



On his appointment, he said that it was a sense of achievement and responsibility. "I would give my best," the veteran actor said.



