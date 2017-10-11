Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 11 2017, 17:51 IST

Datta will retire from service this month end. Sources said that during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, there was discussion over Dutta's successor.



All Vokkaliga ministers strongly backed H C Kishore Chandra, DGP (CID) for the post. A few others suggested to go by seniority and pick Chandra over M N Reddi, DGP (ACB).



Three officers are in the race for the State's top cop post --Neelamani N Raju, Chandra and Reddi. Neelamani appears to have backed out and has submitted a representation to the State government seeking Central deputation. Thus, the choice for the government to between Chandra and Reddi.



Vokkaliga Ministers D K Shivakumar and T B Jayachandra besides R Roshan Baig are said to have backed Chandra. They pointed out that there wouldn't be any IPS officer from Karnataka till 2030 in the race for the DG&IGP's post. They stressed that the appointment of Chandra might help the party play Kannada card during the election, added the sources.



CM said that Dutta's successor would be appointed in such a way that there wouldn't be any legal trouble over ignoring seniority.



CM is keen on Chandra as he too belongs to CM' native district, Mysuru, while Reddi could become DGP after Kishore Chandra's superannuation, added sources.





