Press Esc to close
  Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush Goyal should not have defended Jay Shah: Yashwant Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Cong to counter BJP offensive on Rahul turf      Court postpones hearing in Jay Shah's defamation plea to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » State » Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge

Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 11 2017, 18:10 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid out documents on Wednesday and rebutted Opposition BJP's allegation that he had ordered denotification of six acres of land in Bengaluru's Bhoopasandra village. DH file photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid out documents on Wednesday and rebutted Opposition BJP's allegation that he had ordered denotification of six acres of land in Bengaluru's Bhoopasandra village. DH file photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid out documents on Wednesday and rebutted Opposition BJP’s allegation that he had ordered de-notification of six acres of land in Bengaluru’s Bhoopasandra village.

“The allegation against me is baseless, frivolous and politically-motivated,” Siddaramaiah told a press conference at his Home Office Krishna. “There are no documents or any piece of paper to show that I passed an order denotifying survey numbers 20 and 21 measuring 3.34 acres and 2.32 acres in the Bhoopasandra village,” he said.

There is a set procedure for land to be denotified, Siddaramaiah said. “Under Section 48(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, a committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary has to take a decision on de-notification. In the Bhoopasandra case, no such request was made either from the BDA or the Urban Development Department.”

According to Siddaramaiah, preliminary notification was issued for 131.33 acres of land in 1978 and final notification was issued for 108.17 acres in 1983. However, only 69.22 acres was actually taken possession of in 1987. “The layout was formed only on 13.34 acres with 234 sites, of which 132 sites were allotted,” he said.

“It was in August 1992 that the then government denotified land. Land allottees challenged this and moved High Court, which in 1996, quashed the de-notification. Land went back to the allottees,” Siddaramaiah said.

“In 2002,” he continued, “the original landowners filed a writ appeal. In 2004, a division bench of the High Court dismissed the petition and upheld the quashing of the de-notification. The court observed that the petitioners could approach the state government for relief without affecting the interest of the allottees.”

Another landowner Syed Bashid moved Supreme Court, which dismissed his petition in November 2015, Siddaramaiah pointed out. “Again, in February 2016, some landowners moved High Court, challenging the final notification. Here, the court observed that under Section 24 of the BDA Act, the scheme had lapsed,” Siddaramaiah said. The BDA withdrew its appeal after the Law Department opined that it was “not a fit case for appeal.”

The CM confirmed that he received two letters from MLA Vasanth Bangera, seeking regularisation of four revenue sites. “While this was not connected with the case in question here, I wrote in my remarks on the letters that it be examined and discussed. The words ‘examine’ and ‘discuss’ are commonly used for requests that any minister receive. Does this become an order?”

In all this, Siddaramaiah said he has no role to play whatsoever. “I didn’t even receive the file. Where’s the question of de-notification,” he asked. “BJP’s BJ Puttaswamy who has made this allegation against me has also suppressed the fact that the government had brought the Bhoopasandra case to the court’s notice.”

Siddaramaiah said he was consulting advocates on taking legal action against BJP for having made such allegations. He did not say, however, if he would take action in his capacity as the CM or as an individual.

“I was also Leader of Opposition for four years, but I’ve not seen such silly behaviour,” he said, referring to the BJP. “There’s a limit for lying.”

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.