PM's advisory council member questions IMF, WB growth outlook

Press Esc to close
  Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush Goyal should not have defended Jay Shah: Yashwant Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Cong to counter BJP offensive on Rahul turf      Court postpones hearing in Jay Shah's defamation plea to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » Business » PM's advisory council member questions IMF, WB growth outlook

PM's advisory council member questions IMF, WB growth outlook

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 18:49 IST
Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) with members Ratan P Watal and Rathin Roy during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) with members Ratan P Watal and Rathin Roy during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Noted economist and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Rathin Roy today dismissed lowering of India's growth projections by the IMF and the World Bank, saying they often go 'wrong'.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered India's growth forecast for the current fiscal by 0.5 percentage points to 6.7 per cent, the World Bank has pegged economic expansion at 7 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent projected earlier.

The Asian Development Bank too lowered India's current fiscal growth to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent, while RBI cut economic growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from earlier projection of 7.3 per cent.

"IMF's growth projections are 80 per cent wrong...World Bank's growth projections are 65 per cent wrong," he said in a media interaction when asked to comment on lowering of growth projections by international multilateral lending agencies. While the council has been dismissive of projections of multi-lateral lending agencies, the government does not miss an opportunity to tom-tom improvement in ease of doing business ranking by World Bank and other such improvement in indices.

Roy, who is also director of economic think tank NIPFP, however, said the council will examine causes of slowdown.

India's economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Replying queries at the same media interaction, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of the Council Bibek Debroy said "whether we like it or not we don't have good data on employment".

"In a country like India, you cannot get good data on employment and jobs from enterprise surveys. The labour bureau enterprise surveys covers less than 1.5 per cent of total employment," Debroy said.

Noting that we can get data on unemployment and employment in India is through household surveys, he said the last NSSO household survey was out in 2011-12 and the next results of NSSO household surveys will not be available till 2018.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.