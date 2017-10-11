Will new benami law be given retrospective effect: HC to I-T

Press Esc to close
  Govt to set basic standards for adventure tourism in India      Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's denotification charge      Piyush Goyal should not have defended Jay Shah: Yashwant Sinha      Guj govt announces setting of 16 more industrial estates, jobs to over 100,000      Senior IPS officer H C Kishore Chandra may succeed R K Dutta as DG&IGP      Cong to counter BJP offensive on Rahul turf      Court postpones hearing in Jay Shah's defamation plea to Oct 16      Airtel to launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 by Diwali      Yashwant, Lalu may come face to face with Modi at PU centenary celebration      Man suffering from heart ailments poisons minor daughters and attempts suicide      Vigilance probe ordered against Oommen Chandy      Traders move SC for modification of order banning sale ofcrackers      World Bank reduces India's growth forecast      Losing Rohit and Virat in 1st over became crucial: Bhuvneshwar      Supreme Court's judgement on privacy protects Aadhar: Jaitley      Sex with minor wife above 15 could be prosecuted for rape, SC rules      Security scare for Australian team in Guwahati      Two Air Force commandos, two militants killed in Kashmir      Son denied mining lease, Cong MLA abuses IAS officer      300 children fall sick after inhaling gas from chemical waste in UP      Cong keeps the heat on BJP      Tejashwi appears before ED in railway hotels PMLA case      Yogi govt proposes Lord Rama statue on Saryu River      China may appoint a new interlocutor for boundary talks with India      Visit by BJP leaders to Amethi ensure people seeing more of Gandhi: Irani      Govt not to drop Muslim, Hindu from AMU, BHU      HC notice to TN govt over Jaya's niece claim      HC spares noose for Godhra train attack convicts      Plea by Parsi woman goes to Constitution bench      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69    
You are here: Home » National » Will new benami law be given retrospective effect: HC to I-T

Will new benami law be given retrospective effect: HC to I-T

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 11 2017, 18:53 IST
The process adopted by an individual or company to bring unaccounted money back to their business without paying any tax on the same is termed as 'accommodation entries'. pti file photo

The process adopted by an individual or company to bring unaccounted money back to their business without paying any tax on the same is termed as 'accommodation entries'. pti file photo

The Delhi High Court today asked the Income Tax department whether it intended to examine under the new benami law all accommodation entries made prior to 2016 when it came into effect.

The process adopted by an individual or company to bring unaccounted money back to their business without paying any tax on the same is termed as 'accommodation entries'.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said if the newly amended benami law was being interpreted by the tax department in such a manner as to give it retrospective effect from 1988, when the legislation was first enacted, then it would lead to reopening of 20-30 year old cases, many of which would have gone all the way to the Supreme Court.

"You have to take a clear stand on how this Act would be administered," the court told the tax department and added that the issue would have "huge ramifications".

It also asked the department whether assets held now by a company, in which accommodation entries have been made in the past, would be construed as being a benami transaction under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 2016.

The court posed the queries to the I-T department while hearing Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain's plea against the authority's decision to attach some assets on the ground that they were allegedly linked to him.

The I-T department has also registered a case against Jain under the new Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

The CBI, too, has registered a case against Jain on the I-T department's recommendation.

According to Jain's plea, the alleged benami transactions, from the proceeds of which the attached assets were claimed to have been purchased, took place between 2011 to March 31, 2016 and therefore, the amendment which came into effect in November 2016 would not apply.

His lawyers sought that either the proceedings under the benami law be stayed or the tax authorities be directed not to pass a final order till his petition in the high court is finally decided.

The court, however, declined to grant any interim relief, saying let the department proceed in the way they want.

During the arguments, the tax department, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, contended that Jain had funded four companies in which he used to be a director prior to his election, and they in turn had bought land from the proceeds.

Hundreds of bighas of land and other assets worth over Rs 30 crore, allegedly purchased in and around Delhi by the four firms, have been provisionally attached by the department under the new benami law which carries a maximum punishment of up to seven years of rigorous jail term and a hefty penalty.

The assets were initially provisionally attached on February 27 and the order was extended on May 24 by the I-T department till the time the adjudicating authority took a final decision.

The court asked the I-T department whether it had any material in the instant case to show that the assets in question were being held by the companies for the benefit of someone else, who was not a shareholder like Jain.

Jain has claimed that he was only a minority shareholder in the companies at one point and that he has sold his shares in the entities.

The court also said that if the I-T department finds such assets, bought from proceeds of benami transactions, in the hands of a company, it should tax it there and not in the hands of the shareholder.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union I & B Minister Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi..

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes part in tribal dance during a public meeting at Bodeli...

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A view of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Students being treated at a hospital after they complained of sickness apparently due to emission..

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Australian skipper David Warner with teammates celebrating the dismissal of Indian cricketer MS...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relative of adisappeared person taking part in a silent sit-in protest to seek his whereabouts ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Relatives of disappeared persons taking part in a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of ...

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Gold Medal winner Malavika V (C) of Karnataka accompanied by Silver Medalist Bhavika Dugar (L) of ..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing the meeting on problems of Bengaluru, at CM Home office ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.